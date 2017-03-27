Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,5...

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,580 Shares of Interface, Inc.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chicago, IL

