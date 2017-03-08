Textile workers call of - demo' against pirated textiles
Local Textile workers have put on hold, their planned protest over pirated goods which was slated for today. According to the textile workers, the move has been prompted by the Ministry's readiness to engage them in addressing their concerns.
