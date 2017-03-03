SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. - Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the firm will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72.

