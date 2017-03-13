Smart Horizons Welcomes Spillman Tech...

Smart Horizons Welcomes Spillman Technologies as a New Interface...

The 9-1-1 Adviser Certification program outlines specific criteria and functional requirements that assure products work together in a manner that meets current and future needs. Spillman's adherence to stringent certification requirements resulted in a gold certification for their Flex CAD system.

Chicago, IL

