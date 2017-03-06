Shaw Industries Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. commemorates its 50th anniversary in 2017. With deep roots in the textile industry of northwest Georgia, the company was founded in 1967 - the year it formed a holding company to purchase Philadelphia Carpet Company, setting it on the trajectory to become the flooring company it is today.
