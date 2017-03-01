Product News - Product News: Berghaus marks 40 year Gore-Tex...

Berghaus is marking 40 years of working with WL Gore & Associates by launching a collection of GORE-TEX jackets at the heart of the brand's walking range. Berghaus is the first brand to the market with a new initiative, which will feature in the men's and women's Hillwalker and Hillwalker Long jackets for spring/summer 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UKClimbing.com.