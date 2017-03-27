Phoenix Venture Partners wraps up second venture fund
Phoenix Venture Partners LLC has closed its second flagship venture fund at an undisclosed sum. PVP II LP's limited partners include Pfizer Inc., 3M, Corning Incorporated, Eastman Chemical Company, Solvay Group S.A., Showa Denko K. K. and W. L. Gore & Associates .
