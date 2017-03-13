Mohawk Industries: A Good Company But Slightly Expensive
In the past five years, Mohawk Industries' stock has performed very well, beating the market benchmarks by far. The stock is currently trading at an all-time high, and analysts are optimistic about the future, with most of them having a buy and a strong buy rating.
