Microchip Debuts Advanced Motor Contr...

Microchip Debuts Advanced Motor Control Tool with Auto Tuning and Self-commissioning Capability

13 hrs ago

The plug-in, called motorBenchi 1 2 Development Suite, is a Graphical User Interface -based tool with automatic tuning of feedback control gains and offline accurate measurement of critical motor parameters such as resistance, inductances and the back electromagnetic force constant. This plug-in collects all the information relevant to the motor control system and automaticallyi 1 2tunes the control algorithm gains.

Chicago, IL

