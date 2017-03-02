Microchip Debuts Advanced Motor Control Tool with Auto Tuning and Self-commissioning Capability

The plug-in, called motorBenchi 1 2 Development Suite, is a Graphical User Interface -based tool with automatic tuning of feedback control gains and offline accurate measurement of critical motor parameters such as resistance, inductances and the back electromagnetic force constant. This plug-in collects all the information relevant to the motor control system and automaticallyi 1 2tunes the control algorithm gains.

