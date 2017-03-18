Man found dead in rural area of Abbot...

Man found dead in rural area of Abbotsford identified

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Abbotsford Police were called to a rural property in the 4500 block of Ross Road shortly after 5 p.m. "We are in the early stages of this investigation; however, the initial indications suggest this death is suspicious in nature". Kellington was known to police, but police are still trying to figure out exactly when he was killed, who killed him, and why.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
News Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Solarman 1
News UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08) Mar '15 Heather 33
News Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15) Mar '15 Check1223 6
News Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08) Feb '15 luckytoast 8
News Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15) Feb '15 EvilDad 1
News Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14) Dec '14 bob 3
See all Textiles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Textiles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC