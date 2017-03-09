Gore Unveils Next Evolution for TIPS Procedures: Lasting Diameter Control
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc . announces the FDA approval and U.S. launch of the GORE VIATORR TIPS Endoprosthesis with Controlled Expansion for Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt procedures.
