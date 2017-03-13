Giverny Capital 2016 Letter: The Podium Of Errors - Valeant Pharmaceuticals

The letter looks at the outlook for the US, why he thinks ETFs are a fad, how he ignores political environment and the mistakes he made in Valeant [he still doubled his money but got out when geared up and hiked drug prices] and not owning enough Mohawk industries . At Giverny Capital, we do not evaluate the quality of an investment by the short-term fluctuations in its stock price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.