Danville Regional Foundation to offer non-profit training
Are you a nonprofit board member or staffer looking to sharpen your skills in areas such as fundraising, grant writing and nonprofit business plan development? The Danville Regional Foundation is again sponsoring the nonprofit training series through the Nonprofit Management Program, a unit of the Duke University Office of Continuing Studies.
