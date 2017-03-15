China: Chile Trade Meeting Not About TPP

Chile's Foreign Affairs Minister Heraldo Munoz, left, talks with Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray prior a meeting with representatives from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Vina del Mar, Chile , Tuesday, March. China said on Monday that a meeting in Chile to discuss a possible regional Pacific trade deal is not strictly about the languishing Trans-Pacific Partnership , as China tries to distance itself from one-time US -led trade pact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.