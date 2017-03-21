Appliance companies ask Congress to s...

Appliance companies ask Congress to save efficiency program

Yesterday Read more: The Hill

Dozens of companies and organizations ask pleading with Congress to save the popular Energy Star program for appliances and other products, rejecting President Trump's proposal to ax it. The companies, including major names like 3M, Johnson Controls Inc., Philips Lighting and Intel, joined advocates like the Natural Resources Defense Council and Alliance to Save Energy, which organized the letter, in backing the program in a Tuesday letter to congressional appropriators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

