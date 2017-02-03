Will cockpits of tomorrow require one-stop suppliers?
Adient and Faurecia SA are locked in a race to produce complete cockpits for self-driving vehicles, and there is some irony in that. To reduce complexity, automakers will be tempted to let suppliers figure out how to integrate the necessary data displays, rotating seats, sliding consoles and related gadgetry.
