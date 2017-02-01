Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys Constellation ...

Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys Constellation Brands, iShares S&P 5a a Growth, Skyworks ...

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Wesbanco Bank Inc buys Constellation Brands, iShares S&P 500 Growth, Skyworks Solutions, Lowe's, BlackRock, Diamondback Energy, Raytheon Co, Vantiv, Scripps Networks Interactive, Adobe Systems, sells Cerner, McKesson, Allergan PLC, Mohawk Industries, Lennar during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesbanco Bank Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 496 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

