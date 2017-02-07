U.S. Chamber Foundation Releases Safety and Security Quick Guides
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with Johnson Controls, Inc., today released the Safety and Security Quick Guides , an online platform to educate communities, business owners, and chambers of commerce on steps they can take to ensure a safe, crime-free work environment. "We understand that the success of a business depends on its safety and resilience, and in turn, how important a role businesses play in promoting health and vitality in their communities," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
