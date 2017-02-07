U.S. Chamber Foundation Releases Safe...

U.S. Chamber Foundation Releases Safety and Security Quick Guides

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with Johnson Controls, Inc., today released the Safety and Security Quick Guides , an online platform to educate communities, business owners, and chambers of commerce on steps they can take to ensure a safe, crime-free work environment. "We understand that the success of a business depends on its safety and resilience, and in turn, how important a role businesses play in promoting health and vitality in their communities," said Marc DeCourcey, senior vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

