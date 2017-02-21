Two Rivers Heritage Museum reopens with new exhibit
Guests can expect to see mostly the same exhibits as in the past, highlighting local history in schools, Native American artifacts and baskets, the Camas paper mill and Pendleton Woolen Mills. While closed, new vinyl flooring was added to the museum's 1930s kitchen area and hallway ramp.
