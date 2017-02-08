Township Street Light Deal, Payments Approved
Expect work to begin soon on Lower Pottsgrove's street lights, a project in which old lamp heads will be removed and replaced with gleaming models powered by light-emitting diodes that should be significantly brighter and cheaper to operate. Street lights have been on the township Board of Commissioners' plate since May 2015, when it was invited to join a group of other municipalities across the Delaware Valley to buy the equipment and the right to replace it, and save money in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC