Township Street Light Deal, Payments ...

Township Street Light Deal, Payments Approved

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Sanatoga Post

Expect work to begin soon on Lower Pottsgrove's street lights, a project in which old lamp heads will be removed and replaced with gleaming models powered by light-emitting diodes that should be significantly brighter and cheaper to operate. Street lights have been on the township Board of Commissioners' plate since May 2015, when it was invited to join a group of other municipalities across the Delaware Valley to buy the equipment and the right to replace it, and save money in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Textiles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
News Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Solarman 1
News UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08) Mar '15 Heather 33
News Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15) Mar '15 Check1223 6
News Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08) Feb '15 luckytoast 8
News Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15) Feb '15 EvilDad 1
News Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14) Dec '14 bob 3
See all Textiles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Textiles Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC