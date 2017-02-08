Township Street Light Deal, Payments Approved

Expect work to begin soon on Lower Pottsgrove's street lights, a project in which old lamp heads will be removed and replaced with gleaming models powered by light-emitting diodes that should be significantly brighter and cheaper to operate. Street lights have been on the township Board of Commissioners' plate since May 2015, when it was invited to join a group of other municipalities across the Delaware Valley to buy the equipment and the right to replace it, and save money in the process.

