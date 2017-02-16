Toshiba cites as costly misstep purch...

Toshiba cites as costly misstep purchase of Westinghouse, with ex-Baton Rouge partner The Shaw Group

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Advocate

Toshiba Corp.'s chairman resigned Tuesday after the company said it will sell its lucrative computer-chip business to avoid going belly-up from massive losses in a nuclear business that has a corporate history linked to Baton Rouge. Toshiba is projecting a $6.3 billion loss for its nuclear business related to the acquisition of CB&I Stone & Webster by its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse - both of which once had ties to The Shaw Group Inc. in Baton Rouge.

