The Dixie Group Reschedules Its 2016 Earnings Conference Call Live on the Internet

THE DIXIE GROUP, INC. today announced that due to a scheduling conflict, it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2016 Earnings conference call on Monday, March 6th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. The Company will release its results for the year ended December 31, 2016, before the market opens on March 6, 2017.

