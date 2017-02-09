The Dixie Group Announces Dixie Residential Executive Vice President

The Dixie Group, Inc. today announced the promotion of T. M. Nuckols to serve as Executive Vice President, Dixie Residential effective February 6, 2017. In making the announcement, Dan Frierson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, stated: "We are pleased to announce the hiring of T. M. Nuckols as Executive Vice President of Dixie Residential.

