Russian warplanes have made more than 1,700 sorties in Syria and delivered over 5,600 strikes on terrorists' infrastructure in that country since the start of this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in the lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday. USA lawmakers have grown increasingly wary of Russia's use of cyber capabilities and propaganda in the wake of the election hacking and Moscow's continued intervention in Ukraine, which has been targeted by pro-Russian propaganda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.