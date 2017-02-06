Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International PLC Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Johnson Controls International PLC - Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International PLC in a report released on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.