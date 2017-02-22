People told to unplug risky tumble dryers

The alert came after one of the machines caused a blaze in an 18-storey tower block in Shepherd's Bush, west London in August. Whirlpool, which is based in Peterborough - has upgraded its warning to consumers with faulty Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda dryers to unplug the potentially risky machines until they have been repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.