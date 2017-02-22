People told to unplug risky tumble dryers
The alert came after one of the machines caused a blaze in an 18-storey tower block in Shepherd's Bush, west London in August. Whirlpool, which is based in Peterborough - has upgraded its warning to consumers with faulty Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda dryers to unplug the potentially risky machines until they have been repaired.
