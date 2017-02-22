Norway commits 10 mln United States dollars to counter Trump's anti-abortion rule
Norway has joined the Dutch worldwide abortion fund , an initiative that will raise millions of dollars to replace funding shortfalls from President Donald Trump's ban on American-funded global NGOs that offer information related to abortion and thus help women access abortion services. You'll recall that Trump signed an executive order a short while ago reinstating a ban that pulled USA funding from any organization that supported or provided information on abortion.
