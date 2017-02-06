NEWS Yanfeng rings up its first production for CHyM lightweight interior parts

Johnson Controls Inc. first showed its proprietary Compression Hybrid Molding process for lighter weight auto interior parts using biocomposites in 2013. In 2017, what had been the auto interiors unit at JCI is now part of Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, and as Yanfeng, the company now has its CHyM - which it pronounces as "chime" - process in production, making door panels on the Cadenza, made in South Korea by Kia Motor Corp. A second production line, with an undisclosed European carmaker, will launch soon.

