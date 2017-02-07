Mohawk's Marazzi Tile Unit Grows Inorganically, Buys Emilgroup
As we anticipated in September 2016, Mohawk's Marazzi Italian tile unit finally closed on the Emilceramica Group acquisition after months of negotiations. The purchase allows Marazzi to add two large production plans in the Italian ceramic tile district and four export-oriented, well-positioned brands with a strong presence in Northern Europe.
