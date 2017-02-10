Lydall to Report Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2016 Results
MANCHESTER, Conn., Feb. 10, 2017 -- Lydall, Inc. announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by: Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally. In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section. A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2017 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2017 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10101661.
