Lexus is America's most reliable auto brand...again

By comparison, J.D. Power said Fiat owners reported the most issues with their 2014 models, citing nearly three times as many problems as the most dependable vehicles. "We find buyers are increasingly avoiding models with poor reputations for dependability, so manufacturers can't afford to let quality slip, particularly on their best sellers", said Dave Sargent, vice president, global automotive at J.D. Power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.