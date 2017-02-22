Lexus is America's most reliable auto brand...again
By comparison, J.D. Power said Fiat owners reported the most issues with their 2014 models, citing nearly three times as many problems as the most dependable vehicles. "We find buyers are increasingly avoiding models with poor reputations for dependability, so manufacturers can't afford to let quality slip, particularly on their best sellers", said Dave Sargent, vice president, global automotive at J.D. Power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC