Johnson Controls partners with and in...

Johnson Controls partners with and invests in Aqua Metals for lead-acid battery recycling technology

Johnson Controls , the world's largest manufacturer of automotive batteries, finalized an agreement with Aqua Metals covering North America, China and Europe for its cutting-edge electrochemical battery recycling technology. Under terms of a multi-faceted deal, the company is investing in Aqua Metals and licensing the technology.

