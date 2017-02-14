Interface introduces vinyl flooring. What would Ray say?

Interface has always been the greenest of companies and the late founder Ray Anderson is sainted in the green world. We wrote back in 2008 about his sustainability goal: "zero negative effects on the planetary ecosystem by the year 2020" According to the Interface Framework , they are attacking on 7 fronts, including: "Front 2 - Benign Emissions: Eliminate toxic substances from products, vehicles and facilities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.