Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 72,505 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share
Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,505 shares during the period.
