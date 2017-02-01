Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys Centennial Resource Development, Honeywell ...
Portland, OR, based Investment company Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc buys Centennial Resource Development, Honeywell International, Mohawk Industries, Hasbro, Waste Management, Bank of Nova Scotia, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets, Biogen, Allstate, General Dynamics, sells Brunswick, Union Pacific, Amgen, Bank of Montreal, East West Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc owns 333 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
