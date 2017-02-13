Daily Dividend Report: VMC, LEA, DAL, AME, DOV, R, CAA, SJI
Vulcan Materials Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 10, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2017.
