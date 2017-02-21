Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Fiscal 2017 T...

Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

The live broadcast of Culp's quarterly conference call will be available online at  www.culp.com on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.  An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

