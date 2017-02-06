Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss B...

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys Twenty-First Century Fox, CVS Health, E.I. ...

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss buys Twenty-First Century Fox, CVS Health, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Lowe's, Cardinal Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Celanese, Dow Chemical Co, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells PNC Financial Services Group, Capital One Financial, Marathon Petroleum, State Street, CRH PLC during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. As of 2016-12-31, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 333 stocks with a total value of $65.4 billion.

Chicago, IL

