World's largest automotive interior supplier picks Metro Detroit for new facility
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors announced it will invest $8.45 million into a new facility in Novi, which will bring along 280 existing employees and see the addition of 60 jobs. The company, the world's largest automotive interior supplier, will reportedly house the finance, purchasing, sales and engineering regional groups, according to a news release from the city of Novi.
