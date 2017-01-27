WealthTrust Fairport LLC Buys Shares of 35,483 Johnson Controls International PLC
WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.
