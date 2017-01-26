W. L. Gore & Associates Snags FDA Nod for First Balloon Expandable...
This marks the availability of the only balloon expandable stent graft with an indication for the iliac artery. "The VBX Stent Graft demonstrated notable immediate and nine-month safety and efficacy in treating patients with iliac occlusive disease which can be attributed to the exceptional device design," said Jean Bismuth, MD.
