US Firms Recognized for Refugee Employment, Marine Pollution Curbs

Two U.S. companies that employ women and refugees in Saudi Arabia and Germany, a firm that trained hundreds of software developers in Nigeria and Kenya, two manufacturers that launched recycling programs in Chile and the Philippines, and a mining company that promotes business-operations transparency in Peru are recipients of the State Department's 2016 annual Awards for Corporate Excellence . This program dates back to 1999 and highlights U.S. businesses that advance sustainable development, democratic values and ethical practices overseas.

