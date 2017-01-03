Unifi expands Repreve brand to Vietnam

Unifi Inc. , headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, has expanded its global footprint of its Repreve recycled fiber product line with its presence now in Vietnam through Century Synthetic Fiber Corp., Ho Chi Minh City. As a licensed manufacturer of Repreve, Century Synthetic Fiber will produce, sell and distribute the recycled fiber product line within Vietnam, with Unifi Textiles Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.