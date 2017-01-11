New art installation will confront Catawba River coal ash issue
A critic visiting North Carolina native Greg Lindquist's New York art studio recently referred to the colors mixing on his palette as having a "curdling sweetness," and the same could be said for his recent works. The colors in Lindquist's recent Smoke and Water series swirl on their respective canvasses like oil in vinegar giving way to a piece of bread, but something more sinister is represented here under the surface.
