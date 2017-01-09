Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,407,619 Sha...

Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,407,619 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC by 147.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,035,206 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,407,619 shares during the period.

