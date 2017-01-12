Mobility business could make room for...

Mobility business could make room for everyone

Friday Jan 13

In a future filled with mobility services and self-driving vehicles, some executives say there will be room for everyone. At a panel hosted by Inforum Michigan, a professional women's network, Mary Lou Jepsen, a board member at Lear Corp. and Silicon Valley veteran, said the transition to new automotive technologies will be more cooperative than competitive.

