Logistics firm adding 61 jobs in Bartholomew County

Yesterday Read more: The Republic

A four-year-old company near Elizabethtown has announced plans to construct a new headquarters and create up to 61 new jobs over the next four years. TPS Industrial Services, LLC, located at 3622 S. County Road 650E, plans to immediately add four more full-time positions to its current 15-person payroll, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Commercially licensed truck drivers, dispatchers and sales executives will be hired for positions expected to pay 25 percent higher than the state's average wage, the economic development agency said in a news release.

