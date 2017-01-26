Lear's Q4 core earnings rise 7% to $386 million
Auto supplier Lear Corp. said it posted record fourth-quarter core operating earnings of $386 million, up 7 percent from a year earlier, thanks to strong operating performances in its seating and electrical systems segments. The company reported a record profit margin of 8.3 percent for the quarter, up from 7.6 percent, which made up for some slight declines in revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Textiles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JCI to repay Michigan $3.75 million after faili... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Energy storage is growth opportunity for Johnso... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Solarman
|1
|UAW loses votes at JCI plants in Alabama, Missi... (Apr '08)
|Mar '15
|Heather
|33
|Scott Walker wants to end funding for renewable... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|Check1223
|6
|Jacqueline Strayer Made VP at Johnson Controls (Sep '08)
|Feb '15
|luckytoast
|8
|Union dues refunded to worker at Johnson Contro... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EvilDad
|1
|Lear Announces $325 Million Senior Notes Offering (Mar '14)
|Dec '14
|bob
|3
Find what you want!
Search Textiles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC