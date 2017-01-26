Lear Corp. upgrading manufacturing pl...

Lear Corp. upgrading manufacturing plant in Spartanburg Co.

Thursday Jan 26

Lear Corporation announced Thursday it is investigating $7.7 million in expanding its manufacturing growth, bringing upgrades to its Upstate location. The Fortune 500 company specializes in automotive seating and has 240 worldwide locations with approximately 140,000 employees.

