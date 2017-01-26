Johnson Controls Launches Program to ...

Johnson Controls Launches Program to Help Women Re-enter the Workforce

Johnson Controls, the global leader in building and energy storage solutions and technologies is looking for women who have been out of the workforce for two or more years and want to be employed using their analytic and engineering skills. The "Next Chapter" program has employment opportunities for women in STEM fields who are returning to the workforce after a two- or more-year break in their careers.

